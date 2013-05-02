May 2 Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported
slightly lower than expected third-quarter sales, hurt by tepid
demand in markets like Southern Europe and South Korea and said
it expects full-year sales to be at the low end of its previous
range.
Lauder, known for its namesake brand as well as lines such
as La Mer and MAC, reported net income of $178.8 million, or 45
cents a share, for the third quarter ended March 31, up from
$130.4 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales in the fiscal quarter grew 1.9 percent to $2.29
billion, with makeup showing the largest gains. Wall Street
analysts were expecting $2.33 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects sales growth this year of 6 percent
excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, the low end of
its previous range of growth of 6 to 7 percent.
Lauder also expects a profit before charges of $2.56 per
share to $2.61 per share for the year ending in June, up from an
earlier range of $2.51 to $2.59.