Feb 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its skin care and makeup products during the holiday season.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $435.7 million, or $1.13 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $432.5 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1 percent to $3.04 billion, beating analysts average estimate of $3.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)