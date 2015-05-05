* Raises full-year sales growth forecast
* Third-qtr profit jumps 28 pct
* New launches mainly in makeup, skincare categories - CEO
* Shares rise as much as 7.5 pct to record high
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc said it would
focus on younger consumers to turn around its legacy brands,
Clinique and Estee Lauder, and spend on launching new products
and improving its distribution to boost revenue growth.
Shares of the company, which reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and sales, rose as much as 7.5 percent to a
record high of $89.84 on Tuesday.
Estee reported strong sales in its newer brands such as
Smashbox and Sephora in the third quarter, but the benefit was
partially offset by weakness in some of its "heritage" brands.
The company, which also makes M.A.C and Bobbi Brown
cosmetics, said it would launch its new face-contouring skincare
line, New Dimension, in July.
To connect with younger consumers, the company has hired
teenage model Kendall Jenner as the new face of its Estee Lauder
brand.
Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda told Reuters that Estee would
launch more makeup and skincare products, mainly in foundations,
lips and face-contouring product categories.
The company raised its full-year sales growth forecast to
3-4 percent from 2-3 percent on a constant-currency basis.
Estee said it expected a strong dollar to hurt full-year
sales by 5 percent, instead of 4 percent anticipated earlier.
The dollar has surged about 20 percent against a
basket of major currencies in the past year, making sales
denominated in other currencies less valuable in dollar terms.
Net earnings attributable to Estee jumped nearly 28 percent
to $272.1 million, or 71 cents per share, in the quarter ended
March 31, helped by cost cuts and higher demand in the United
States.
Sales in the Americas, which accounts for a little less than
half of Estee's total sales, rose 8 percent, while sales in the
UK, France, Australia and emerging markets including China rose
in double-digit percentage terms on a constant-currency basis.
Analysts expect the company to benefit when China takes
steps from June to boost consumer spending, including reducing
import tariffs on some consumer goods.
Excluding items, Estee earned 72 cents per share.
Sales rose 1.2 percent to $2.58 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per
share and revenue of $2.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Estee's shares were up 4.3 percent at $87.12 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
