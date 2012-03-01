* Q1 EPS $0.73 vs est $0.46

* Raises FY EPS view by $0.10 to $5.10-$5.40

March 1 Esterline Technologies Corp's quarterly earnings beat market estimates, helped by strong sensors and systems sales, and the aerospace and defense parts supplier raised its full-year outlook.

The company, whose products are used in the U.S. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) jet and Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, raised its full-year earnings outlook by 10 cents to a range of $5.10 to $5.40 a share.

For the quarter ended Jan. 27, the company earned $22.8 million, or 73 cents a share, compared with $30 million, or 97 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 27 percent to $470.9 million. Sensors and systems revenue more than doubled to $171.7 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 46 cents a share, on revenue of $476.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company, which last year acquired France's electric connectors maker Souriau Group, closed at $64.18 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.