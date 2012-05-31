* Q2 EPS $1.44 vs est $1.29

* Q2 sales $504.8 mln vs est $511.0 mln

* Sees FY EPS $5.10-$5.25 vs est $5.27

May 31 Aerospace and defense parts supplier Esterline Technologies Corp's quarterly profit beat market expectations on strong sensors and systems sales but the company cut its full-year earnings outlook.

The company, whose products are used in the U.S. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet and Boeing Co's Dreamliner aircraft, cut the higher end of its full-year earnings outlook to $5.25 per share from $5.40 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The company's defense-related businesses will not perform to last year's levels," Chief Executive Brad Lawrence said in a statement.

The 2013 U.S. defense budget proposes to reduce spending outlays by about $5 billion, the first cuts in more than a decade.

The company earned $45.2 million, or $1.44 per share from continuing operations, for the second quarter ended April 27, compared with $45.9 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 16 percent to $504.8 million.

Sales at its sensors and systems business more than doubled to $184.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $511.0 million.

Shares of the company closed at $64.59 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.