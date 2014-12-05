BRIEF-HaiNan Pearl River Holdings expects to return profitable in FY 2017 Q1
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 18 million yuan
SYDNEY Dec 5 Shares in Australian aged care operator Estia Health debuted at a 13 percent discount to their issue price on Friday after it raised A$725 million ($608 million) in the country's fourth-largest initial public offering of the year.
Estia shares first traded at A$4.98 at 0100 GMT, compared to their A$5.75 issue price, while the broader market was 0.6 percent lower. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Xiongan 'concept stocks' fall on promise to fight speculation