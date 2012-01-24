TALLINN Jan 24 Loans and leasing payments more than 60 days overdue in Estonia's banking system eased to 4.8 percent of the total loan portfolio in December compared to 5.3 percent in November, the Estonian central bank said on Tuesday.

Euro zone member Estonia's banking system is more than 95 percent controlled by four Nordic financial groups, Swedbank and SEB among them.

Lending to non-financial institutions was 7.121 billion euros ($9.29 billion) or 5.9 percent less than the same period a year ago while, lending increased just 0.9 percent compared to the previous month. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by David Mardiste)