TALLINN Dec 23 Loans and leasing payments
more than 60 days overdue in Estonia's banking system eased to
5.3 percent of the total loan portfolio in November compared to
5.7 percent in October, the Estonian central bank said on
Friday.
Euro zone member Estonia's banking system is more than 95
percent controlled by four Nordic financial groups, Swedbank
and SEB among them.
"Loans overdue more than 60 days decreased by 59 million
euros during the month," the central bank said in a statement.
It added the decrease in overdue loans in November was due
to borrowers paying them off and financial institutions writing
off unrecoverable debts.
The bank said the total loan and leasing portfolio decreased
by 107 million euros in November.
(Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Chris Pizzey)