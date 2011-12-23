TALLINN Dec 23 Loans and leasing payments more than 60 days overdue in Estonia's banking system eased to 5.3 percent of the total loan portfolio in November compared to 5.7 percent in October, the Estonian central bank said on Friday.

Euro zone member Estonia's banking system is more than 95 percent controlled by four Nordic financial groups, Swedbank and SEB among them.

"Loans overdue more than 60 days decreased by 59 million euros during the month," the central bank said in a statement.

It added the decrease in overdue loans in November was due to borrowers paying them off and financial institutions writing off unrecoverable debts.

The bank said the total loan and leasing portfolio decreased by 107 million euros in November.