BRIEF-Saudi's Dar al arkan board accepts resignation of Abdul Rehman Hamad Al-Harkan as CEO
May 15 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company:
FRANKFURT Aug 8 European banks should hold an extra 1 percent of capital against their exposure to Estonia to match the country's 'systemic risk buffer', a cushion designed to absorb losses, the EU's financial risk watchdog said on Monday.
The Frankfurt-based European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) issued the recommendation in response to a request by the Estonian central bank that its buffer be adopted by all lenders with an exposure to the country, in addition to those that hold a local banking licence.
"In a highly integrated financial market such as in the EU, where financial intermediaries operate across borders, non-reciprocation could lead to macroprudential policy measures being circumvented and undermine a level playing field among financial intermediaries," the ESRB said.
The ESRB's recommendations are not binding.
The systemic risk buffer is targeted at cushioning structural risks, relating for example to a highly concentrated banking sector or a volatile economy.
Estonia lowered its systemic risk buffer to 1 percent from 2 percent from the start of this month. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
May 15 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company:
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx posted first-quarter net profit that was above expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings target for the full year.