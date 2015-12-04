* Estonia is one of world's most wired countries
By Alistair Scrutton and David Mardiste
TALLINN, Dec 4 Concerned about its assertive
neighbour Russia, Estonia plans to upload much of its government
data to computing clouds to guard against security threats,
enabling the Baltic state to be run from abroad if necessary.
Estonia is one of the world's most wired countries with 95
percent of government services online. You can vote, register
births and cars, sign official documents and set up businesses
online, often in a matter of minutes.
But online progress brings risks. Estonia, a country of 1.3
million people, wants to ensure what it calls "digital
continuity" - mainly in the face of cyber attacks, especially
from Russia. The government aims to finish the first phase of
the data migration in 2016.
The Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia have been
especially concerned about Russia since it seized Crimea from
Ukraine last year. Memories of Soviet rule, which ended just
over two decades ago, remain fresh among politicians and voters
in the three countries.
In what officials say was a wake-up call, Estonia was hit by
cyber attacks on private and government Internet sites in 2007
which peaked after a decision to move a Soviet-era statue from a
square in the capital, Tallinn, provoked street protests by
Russian nationals and a diplomatic spat with Moscow.
State websites were brought to a crawl and an online banking
site was closed. Estonia at first blamed Russia for the attack,
but the Kremlin denied involvement.
"We learnt a lot from the cyber attacks," Estonian Prime
Minister Taavi Roivas told Reuters on Wednesday in Tallinn. "We
were already able to defend ourselves in 2007, but now we are so
much more ready because of learning from those attacks."
"One of the things we have to look at is if any of our
information systems are physically vulnerable," Roivas added.
"All possible threats have to be looked into. Having some state
registers in the cloud, in clusters, in different locations make
them less vulnerable."
"A COUNTRY IN THE CLOUD"
The broad plan is two-fold: cloud technology to back up data
from cyber attacks or natural or human-made disasters and
possible off-site servers in Estonian embassies abroad.
Every Estonian resident has a digital number that allows
access to government services and e-payments. While other
European countries, including Germany, have balked at adopting
such an idea, in Estonia there is little controversy over
citizens having digital "fingerprints".
"Basically, we like to say that everything below from
Denmark is the stone age," said Taavi Kotka, the government's
chief information officer. As he talked, he showed an app on his
mobile telephone that keeps daily track of his child's school
attendances and homework.
In the private cloud servers, the government envisages
guarding against cyber attacks on digital monuments -- websites
such as the presidential one which do not hold crucial data but
which, if attacked successfully, would mark a symbolic victory
for hackers.
Secondly, government data and services would uploaded into a
cloud. By 2016, open data including the land ownership
registries and the state gazette of laws are planned to be
backed up in commercially available clouds from the likes of
Amazon and Microsoft.
Estonia does not keep paper copies of laws and legal acts
are valid only after the gazette publishes them online.
But officials are still reluctant to back up sensitive
personal information such as medical records on cloud technology
run by private companies. Classified police and military files
may also never be uploaded.
"The issue is data integrity," Kotka said. "I can't see
medical data going to the cloud for example".
Last year, the government successfully experimented with
backing up the Estonian president's website and the electronic
State Gazette on a Microsoft cloud computing platform.
The technical hurdles are not huge. The real estate register
has no photos or videos, so the text files in this first phase
of uploading will need relatively little storage - somewhere
between 20 and 40 terabytes.
The plan that allows for government services to be run from
servers based in Estonian embassies abroad in case of disasters
or attacks will take longer to implement. There are legal
uncertainties and technical issues. But the ambition is there.
"It might end up in a situation where we have a country in
the cloud," Kotka said
