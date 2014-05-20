TALLINN May 20 Estonia's central bank said on
Tuesday it would raise the minimum capital requirement for the
eurozone country's banks to 12.5 percent on August 1 to cover
systemic risks in the small open economy.
The central bank said in October last year it would add 2
percentage points to the European Central Bank's (ECB) minimum
capital requirement of 8 percent, and an additional 2.5
percentage points in line with ECB rules for capital
conservation buffers .
"Estonia's small, open economy poses a systemic risk for
banks due to external factors such as a sudden worsening of the
economic situation, which could quickly lead to loan servicing
problems in the private sector and a worsening of bank
finances," Ardo Hansson, Estonia's central bank governor said in
a statement.
Estonia's banking sector is 95 percent controlled by large
Nordic banking groups, such Swedbank, SEB,
Danske and Nordea.
(Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Louise Heavens)