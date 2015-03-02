* Roivas' Reform Party claims victory
* Worries about Russia, minimum wages dominate campaign
TALLINN, March 1 Estonia's centre-right prime
minister claimed victory in an election on Sunday, cementing
pro-NATO policies after a campaign dominated by fears of
interference by neighbouring Russia following Moscow's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
Taavi Roivas' Reform Party won 28 percent, ahead of 25
percent for the opposition centre-left Centre Party which wanted
Estonians to embrace a new policy of better relations with
Moscow to ensure security for the small Baltic state.
The vote reaffirmed support for a coalition government which
has urged the West to unite in deterring Russian President
Vladimir Putin. Estonia has suffered more frequent breaches of
its airspace by Russian military aircraft since Moscow annexed
Crimea.
A free-marketeer, strongly pro-NATO and the youngest
European Union leader at 35, Roivas is best placed to form a new
coalition government and is likely to continue its conservative
economic policies.
"Estonia has enjoyed a lot of success economically. We have
been very open to our allies and we want to continue that path,"
Roivas told Reuters after claiming victory on Sunday night.
But the vote showed deep splits in Estonia. A quarter of
Estonia's 1.3 million population are Russian speakers and about
70 percent of them support the Centre Party, which signed a 2004
cooperation deal with Putin's United Russia Party.
"Silver medal shouldn't be a disappointment for anyone,"
Centre Party leader Edgar Savisaar told supporters, the Baltic
New Service said. "A party which represents so many people of
Estonia can't be shunned or forced to be silent."
Some political analysts have warned that Russia could follow
on from Ukraine and foment instability in Estonia, whether
through Russian-speaking minorities, energy policy or cyber
warfare, challenging NATO's ability to defend one of its
smallest members.
Asked if he would work with the Centre Party in forming a
new coalition government, Roivas said: "Definitely not".
Still, he will have to widen his coalition from his current
alliance with the Social Democratic Party since the two are now
short of a majority in the 101-seat parliament. Forming a new
coalition could take from days to weeks.
Under Reform-led coalition governments, Estonia has been one
of few NATO members to keep defence spending at a NATO goal of 2
percent of gross domestic product.
Among causes of tension, Tallinn has accused Russian
security service of abducting an Estonian anti-smuggling
security officer from the border last year. Russia says the
officer, now in jail in Moscow, was detained as a suspected spy.
Estonia's economic policy has also been consistently
conservative since 1992 with a flat income tax and fiscal policy
that eschews issuing government debt and aims for a balanced
budget.
Its public sector debts for 2014 are projected at just 9.6
percent of GDP, against 175 percent for Greece. Unemployment was
7.4 percent in 2014, down from 16.7 percent in 2010 when the
country was in recession.
