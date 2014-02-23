TALLINN Estonia's three-term Prime Minister Andrus Ansip said on Sunday he would resign in an expected move to pave the way for a successor to lead the ruling coalition ahead of general elections next year.

Ansip had already said he would not form the next government, and his move to quit before the end of his term will mean the likely formation of an interim government to lead the euro zone country for the next year.

"I will submit my resignation request to the president on Shrove Tuesday (March 4)", Ansip said in his independence day speech on national television.

(Reporting by David Mardiste; editing by Andrew Roche)