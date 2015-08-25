BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold
* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RAKVERE, Estonia Aug 25 Estonia hosted a punk music festival with a difference at the weekend, where altos and mezzo-sopranos with mohawks belted out famous hits re-arranged for choral performance.
More than 2,000 people descended on the town of Rakvere on Saturday for mass sing-alongs of Estonian and international punk hits such as The Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the UK".
Organisers say the festival draws on punk culture and the local tradition of large-scale choral singing.
Academic and semi-professional choirs took part with many of the singers joining in the punk spirit by dying their hair in bright colours and wearing black leather jackets.
* RIB Software and SWARCO sign a phase-II-contract (no. 16/2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)