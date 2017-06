MOSCOW The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Estonia will not go unanswered, TASS news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

The Estonian foreign ministry said on Friday it had expelled two Russian diplomats and a local news portal reported they were posted at Moscow's consulate in the northeastern town of Narva on the Estonian-Russian border.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)