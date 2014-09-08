TALLINN, Sept 8 Estonia's Veterinary and Food
Board said on Monday it had confirmed the country's first case
of African swine fever in a wild boar.
Swine fever was discovered in Estonia's southern neighbour
Latvia in June and has since been reported also in Poland,
Lithuania and Belarus.
Estonia's live pig exports have fallen sharply after Russia
banned exports of pigs and pork from the European Union when the
disease was detected.
The disease, for which there is no vaccine, affects pigs and
wild boar and is often deadly. It does not affect humans.
The Estonian government agency said in a statement the
infected wild boar was found in the south-east of the country
near the border with Latvia.
