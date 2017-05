May 24 E.SUN Financial Holding :

* Says it to issue 2016 4th unsecured non-maturity dollar-denominated non-cumulative subordinated financial bonds of $95 milllion with par value and issue price of $1 million on June 6

* Says the interest rate is 4.41 percent

