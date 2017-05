March 8 Esure * Esure group - indicative price range for the offer has been set at 240P to

310P per share * Esure group - minimum number of shares to be included in the offer will be

145,505,161 * Esure group - issue of new shares is expected to raise £50 million in

proceeds, which will be applied to repay all outstanding debt * Esure group - expected market capitalisation at admission would be

approximately £1,149 million