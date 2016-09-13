Sept 13 British insurer esure Group Plc
said it would list its price comparison website, Gocompare.com
separately on the London Stock Exchange.
Esure, which provides insurance products to drivers, home
owners, pet owners and holiday makers across the UK, said it
expected the demerger to occur in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Costs related to the demerger - the separation of a large
company into two or more smaller organisations - are expected to
be around 19 million pounds ($25 million), esure said.
($1 = 0.7510 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)