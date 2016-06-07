(Adds details, share price)

June 7 British insurer esure Group Plc said on Tuesday it was considering strategic options including a potential demerger for its price comparison website, Gocompare.com, and that it had appointed a new chief executive for the website.

Esure took full control of Gocompare.com in March 2015, after acquiring the remaining 50 percent of the company for 95 million pounds ($137.68 million).

The insurer said it had "reinvigorated" Gocompare.com's market strategy in the first full year of ownership and expected profit to improve by 20-30 percent after it added a wider range of products.

Gocompare.com accounted for 17.3 percent of esure's profit before tax in the year ended Dec. 31.

Esure, which provides insurance for drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers, said it appointed Matthew Crummack as the new chief executive of Gocompare.com.

Crummack, who has previously served as CEO of online leisure and travel retailer lastminute.com, replaces John Morrell, who is leaving the company.

Esure shares were up about 2.3 percent at 289.4 pence at 0835 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, after rising as much as 6 percent in early trading.

