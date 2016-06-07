(Adds details, share price)
June 7 British insurer esure Group Plc
said on Tuesday it was considering strategic options including a
potential demerger for its price comparison website,
Gocompare.com, and that it had appointed a new chief executive
for the website.
Esure took full control of Gocompare.com in March 2015,
after acquiring the remaining 50 percent of the company for 95
million pounds ($137.68 million).
The insurer said it had "reinvigorated" Gocompare.com's
market strategy in the first full year of ownership and expected
profit to improve by 20-30 percent after it added a wider range
of products.
Gocompare.com accounted for 17.3 percent of esure's profit
before tax in the year ended Dec. 31.
Esure, which provides insurance for drivers, home owners,
pet owners and holiday makers, said it appointed Matthew
Crummack as the new chief executive of Gocompare.com.
Crummack, who has previously served as CEO of online leisure
and travel retailer lastminute.com, replaces John Morrell, who
is leaving the company.
Esure shares were up about 2.3 percent at 289.4 pence at
0835 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, after rising as much as 6
percent in early trading.
($1 = 0.6886 pounds)
