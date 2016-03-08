BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management and IAM Private Debt Group report $28 mln financing
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
March 8 British insurer esure Group Plc reported an increase in full-year pretax profit, driven by a rise in motor premiums.
Esure, which provides insurance products for drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers, said pretax profit jumped 29.7 percent to 134 million pounds ($191 million) in the year ended Dec. 31.
Gross written premiums rose 6.3 percent to 550.3 million pounds, driven by a 7.4 percent rise in gross written motor premiums. ($1 = 0.7013 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says net premiums written for April 2017 $2,704 million versus $2,325.7 million