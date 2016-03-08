(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
March 8 British insurer esure Group Plc
reported a near 30 percent increase in full-year pretax profit,
boosted by higher prices for motor insurance, but lowered its
full-year dividend to retain capital.
Esure, which also provides insurance products for home
owners, pet owners and holiday makers, said pretax profit rose
to 134 million pounds ($191 million) in the year ended Dec. 31,
2015, from 103.3 million pounds a year earlier.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 7.3 pence
per share, taking the total dividend to 11.5 pence per share,
down from 16.8 pence last year.
Esure also said it would retain capital to "deliver
stakeholder value over the medium to long term".
The insurer's shares were down 3.2 percent at 255 pence at
0831 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, after touching
a low of 251.30 pence.
Deutsche Bank analysts called the dividend payout below
expectations and said the company's outlook for 2016 looked
marginally below consensus.
Esure, which was founded in 2001 as a joint venture between
entrepreneur Peter Wood and Halifax Plc, said it expected gross
written premium to increase 10-15 percent in 2016.
The insurer expects total policy growth of 4-6 percent in
2016 and combined operating ratio in motor and home of 97-98
percent in 2016.
On the new European capital rules for insurers that came
into effect in January, esure said its coverage ratio was 123
percent as at Dec. 31. RBC Capital Market analysts said the
ratio was low compared with their expectation of about 150
percent.
Esure's gross written premiums rose 6.3 percent to 550.3
million pounds in 2015. Gross written motor premiums increased
7.4 percent and accounted for about 84 percent of total
premiums.
The price for British motor insurance, which accounts for
the lion's share of esure's business, has been under pressure in
the past few years as the growth of price-comparison websites
spurred competition.
But in the past few quarters prices have been increasing as
high levels of claims, some of which insurers say are
fraudulent, have helped to push up motor premiums.
Lower oil prices have also encouraged more vehicles on the
roads, pushing up accident claims, analysts said.
($1 = 0.7013 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Gopakumar Warrier)