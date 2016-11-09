(Corrects dateline from Nov 8 to Nov 9)
LONDON Nov 9 British insurer esure Group plc
reported a 15.9 percent rise in gross written premiums
to 499 million pounds ($622.1 million) for the nine months to
end-September, driven largely by growth in demand for its motor
insurance products.
Motor gross written premiums at the insurer were up 18.3
period to 430.6 million pounds the same period, in its first
results since a demerger from comparison site GoCompare.com
on Nov. 3., a move which esure expected to boost
performance.
esure, which provides insurance products to drivers, home
owners, and holiday makers across the UK, said gross written
home premiums rose 3 percent to 68.4 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8021 pounds)
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Sinead Cruise)