* Esure prices share sale towards upper end of range

* Stock opens 8.6 percent higher on market debut

* London's biggest listing so far this year

* Esure, Greencoat flotations oversubscribed

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, March 22 British insurer esure and wind farm investment fund Greencoat UK Wind joined a growing band of new stock market flotations on Friday, attracting strong demand as investor confidence improves.

With share prices across Europe at their best levels in five years the new listings market has also picked up over the last few months after years of subdued activity.

"There is a resilience to the markets," said a source close to the esure deal, which is London's biggest initial public offering so far this year.

"If you go back 12 to 18 months there was a lot of nervousness around Europe; now there is a higher degree of confidence which is allowing people to make these decisions to invest in new IPOs."

Esure's offer was priced towards the upper end of its proposed range, valuing the home and motor insurer at 1.2 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) and netting nearly 200 million pounds for its founder and chairman Peter Wood.

Meanwhile wind power investment fund Greencoat said it had raised 260 million pounds, hitting its maximum target in an oversubscribed London share sale.

The fund, in which the British government is investing 50 million pounds, is due to make its market debut on March 27.

Earlier this week British estate agent Countrywide successfully floated, with its shares having since risen around 11 percent, while cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton is also due to complete a London listing on March 26.

MORE THAN 250 ORDERS

Esure priced the sale of a 50 percent stake at 290 pence per share, compared to an original 240 pence to 310 pence range, and saw its shares open 8.6 percent higher on their debut.

By 1356 GMT the stock was up 5 percent at 304.5 pence.

The offering was multiple-times oversubscribed, the source said, with more than 250 individual orders from institutional investors. The majority of demand came from the UK, with "substantial" interest also from investors in the US.

Esure, which insures about 5 percent of Britain's drivers, said 10.8 percent of its offer was bought by retail investors.

At the listing price, esure was valued at a multiple of around 11.2 times estimated 2013 earnings, the source said, above a median of 9.5 times for its three closest peers -- Direct Line, Admiral Group and RSA.

Wood, who owned almost half the company prior to the float, will get 198 million pounds from the sale, the company said, while esure expects to raise 50 million pounds from new shares sold to repay debt.

Wood remains esure's largest investor with 30.9 percent, while buyout firm Tosca Penta Investments, which had just over 37 percent before the sale, will retain an 11.6 percent stake, assuming an overallotment option is not exercised.

That option, whereby extra shares can be sold if demand is strong, could increase the size of the offer by 15 percent.

In 2010 Wood led a consortium that paid 200 million pounds for 70 percent of esure held by Lloyds Banking Group.

The entrepreneur, who in 1985 pioneered telephone-based insurance sales in Britain with the launch of Direct Line, founded esure 13 years ago as a joint venture with mortgage lender Halifax, itself acquired by Lloyds in 2008.

Esure's debut comes five months after Direct Line was floated by Royal Bank of Scotland. Direct Line's shares were trading at 205 pence on Friday, up 17 percent on their debut price.

Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan Cazenove were joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners on esure's sale, while Canaccord Genuity and Numis Securities were co-lead managers.