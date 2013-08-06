Aug 6 esure Group PLC : * H1 profit before tax up 15.2% to £56.9M (1h 2012: £49.4M) * H1 gross written premiums up 6.7% to £265.4M (1h 2012: £248.8M) * Interim dividend per share of 2.5P (1h 2012: nil), * Gross written premiums and profit after tax are both showing steady

improvements * H1 combined operating ratio improved by 4.8ppts to 89.6% * Now expects full year premium growth to be lower than that achieved in the