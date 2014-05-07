May 7 (Reuters) -

* Total in-force policies increased 9.5 pct year-on-year and 1.5 pct in quarter to 1.962 million as at March 31, 2014

* Gross written premiums broadly flat at 123.5 mln stg (Q1 2013: 124.2 mln stg), with motor and home down 0.5 pct and 1.0 pct respectively

* Additional services revenues ("ASR") 1 down 3.5 pct to 24.7 mln stg (Q1 2013: 25.6 mln stg);

* ASR, excluding claims income 1, up 9.5 pct to 23.1 mln stg (Q1 2013: 21.1 mln stg)

* Severe weather events at beginning of Q1 2014 are estimated to have cost group up to 3 mln stg more than normally expected during quarter, at lower end of guidance given in march

* Outlook for remainder of 2014 is unchanged from time of our preliminary results in march and we expect market conditions to remain competitive