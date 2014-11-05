Nov 5 Esure Group Plc :

* Gross written premiums for Q3 down 7.4 pct to 149.6 mln stg (Q3 2013: 161.6 mln stg), motor down 8.8 pct, with home broadly flat

* Group remaining well capitalised and on track for implementation of Solvency II

* Expects combined operating ratio for full year to tick up towards 92 pct, assuming normal weather for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: