(Adds financing details)
COPENHAGEN, July 7 Investment firms 3i
Infrastructure and AMP Capital have agreed to
buy Danish shipping company Esvagt for 4.1 billion Danish crowns
($607 million), aiming to tap growing demand for servicing
offshore wind farms.
Esvagt is being sold by Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk, which controls 75 percent of the
shares, and a group of individual investors who own the rest.
It has a fleet of 43 vessels and is a provider of offshore
safety and support primarily in and around the North Sea and the
Barents Sea.
The buyout will be backed with 3 billion crowns of leveraged
loans in a financing deal led by Royal Bank of Canada
and Royal Bank of Scotland, banking sources said.
The financing comprises around 2 billion crowns of term
loans and 1 billion crowns of undrawn facilities, both
denominated in Danish, Norwegian and Swedish crowns as well as
sterling, the sources said.
The loans will be sold to investors in a syndication process
in the coming weeks, the sources added.
Esvagt made a record profit of 252 million crowns in 2014 on
turnover of 943 million crowns.
Since 2010, the company has been servicing the Bligh Bank
Offshore Wind Farm for Danish wind turbine maker Vestas
.
This year, it has put two specially built service vessels
for offshore wind turbine farms into operation for Siemens Wind
Power.
A.P. Moller-Maersk has offloaded a string of companies and
stakes in subsidiaries in recent years to focus on container
shipping, oil, port operations and drilling. It has booked more
than $11 billion from divestments since 2009.
($1 = 6.7689 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Additional reporting by Claire
Ruckin in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Pravin Char)