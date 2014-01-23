BRUSSELS Jan 23 Etablissements Delhaize Freres et
Cie le Lion
SA :
* Group revenue growth of 3.0 pct at identical exchange
rates; organic revenue growth of 3.2 pct
* Solid 2.8 pct comparable store sales growth at Delhaize
America
* Q4 comparable store sales growth of 2.4 pct at Delhaize
Belgium and -0.6 pct in southeastern Europe
* Solid 2.8 pct comparable Q4 store sales growth at Delhaize
America
* We will seek to further reduce complexity and costs,
remain disciplined with respect to capital allocation
* Units in Greece and Romania posted good sales growth
while Serbia's performance remained below expectations
* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q4 earnings per share view EUR
1.65, revenue view EUR 5.33 billion
* Preliminary unaudited underlying operating profit of about
EUR770
million at identical exchange rates