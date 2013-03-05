By Alistair Barr
| March 5
March 5 Same-day delivery, one of the hottest
e-commerce trends, is too expensive for most U.S. consumers,
raising the risk that this turns into another online shopping
fad that goes cold, according to a survey released on Tuesday.
The Boston Consulting Group recently asked 1,500 U.S.
consumers what would get them to shop more online and only 9
percent cited same-day delivery. Almost three quarters said free
delivery would do the trick, while half of the respondents said
lower prices.
The consumers said they would pay $7.50, on average, to get
a $50 online purchase delivered on the same day, the survey
found. That is lower than the fees charged by most retailers and
e-commerce companies now providing these services, the
consulting firm noted.
Same-day delivery has become the latest retail battleground,
with Wal-Mart Stores Inc, eBay Inc and several
other big companies chasing Amazon.com Inc, which has
been offering the service on selected items in certain cities
since 2009.
Shutl, a startup backed by United Parcel Service,
has offered same-day delivery in the UK for three years and will
be launching the service in the U.S. in a few weeks.
The U.S. Postal Service and FedEx Corp each have
recently started same-day delivery in some areas of the U.S.
But these players may find little room to make money because
same-day delivery is destined to be a niche service, The Boston
Consulting Group survey concluded.
"The demand for this service and the willingness to pay do
not match the cost of providing it," said Rob Souza, a partner
at The Boston Consulting Group, who worked on the survey and has
advised companies on same-day delivery.
"We're pretty skeptical about the ability of a stand-alone
business to make money from this," added Vladimir Lukic, a
principal at the consulting firm, who also worked on the survey.
Urban shoppers aged 18 to 34 with household income over
$150,000 a year - known as affluent millennials - are more
interested in same-day delivery. But this group accounts for
only 2 percent of the market, according to the consulting firm's
report.
Consumers said they would only use same-day delivery in
certain circumstances, like when they needed to buy a
last-minute gift or couldn't get to a physical store, the survey
found.
Retailers should only offer same-day delivery for a select
number of products that are small, light, and carry high
margins, such as electronics, office supplies, and apparel, but
even for these items consumers do not usually want to pay extra
to have them shipped swiftly, the report said.
All this means same-day delivery will be a niche service
that retailers offer to build customer loyalty, or keep up with
rivals, Souza explained.