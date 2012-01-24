* Says in the process of buying new projects

Jan 24 Russian real estate group Etalon Group said it is the process of buying a number of new projects in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as it believes Russia stands out from other markets in the world and is set for growth.

Etalon, which builds large housing complexes and manufactures bricks and concrete, said it is looking to buy high quality projects in the country.

"We are in the final stages of acquiring a number of new projects both in Moscow and St. Petersburg that we hope to announce in the next several weeks," the company said in a statement.

It said 2011 new contract sales increased 27 percent year-on-year to 270,012 square meters, while average prices were up 9 percent.

Etalon raised $575 million in a London IPO in April last year, but its shares have since lost 35 percent of their value to stand at $4.5 a global depository receipt (GDR).

Its upbeat comments on the Russia market echoed those of rival PIK, which on Monday forecast an up to 29 percent rise in 2012 revenue growth on the back of higher demand and prices.