BRIEF-Mediaset advertising revenues up 2.4 pct in Q1
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Sept 30 Jiang Su Etern Co Ltd
* Says unit signs power projects worth $26.1 million in Zambia
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/YFs7YA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* MX1, a global media services company wholly owned by SES, and VUBIQUITY sign global linear distribution deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)