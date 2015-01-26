LONDON Jan 26 Assets under management of
exchange traded funds (ETFs) will double to at least $5 trillion
by 2020, consultant PwC said on Monday, as investors increase
exposure to such products given their lower costs than
traditional mutual funds.
"Institutional investors are widely expected to be the
primary global growth driver with insurance companies, pension
plans and hedge funds projected to be significant sources of
demand for ETFs," the consultant said.
ETFs mimic the performance of a financial index.
The findings, based on a survey of 60 ETF sponsors, asset
managers and service providers, also predicted that six out of
every 10 ETF providers would increase profitability in 2015.
While Europe and the U.S. will dominate, the highest rates
of growth are expected in less mature markets in Asia, Latin
America, the Middle East and Africa, PwC said.
