* Group hopes to address ETF misinformation
* Hopes to work with ICI
* Commodity ETF executive named chairman
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 23 A number of exchange-traded
fund companies are creating a trade association to provide
education about the growing $1.2 trillion industry, the group
said on Monday.
Executives from the majority of U.S.-based ETF fund
companies have agreed to join the National Exchange Traded Fund
Association, or NETFA, which will announce its members in coming
weeks, said Adam Patti, the association's vice chairman.
The goal of NETFA will be to address misinformation about
ETFs, Patti said.
"It seems the industry has taken a lot of shots from
different angles, and we believe there is a need for more
education," said Patti, chief executive of Rye Brook, New
York-based IndexIQ, which offers ETFs and mutual funds.
NETFA has named as its chairman John Hyland, chief
executive of U.S. Commodity Funds LLC.
U.S. Commodity Funds runs the United States Oil ETF
and the U.S. Natural Gas ETF, which have drawn
regulatory scrutiny over concerns that they were distorting
pricing of their respective energy markets.
While the Investment Company Institute , the Washington,
D.C.-based t rade group for the mutual fund industry, has a
subcommittee dedicated to ETF issues, the National ETF
Association believes ETF providers need their own group.
"We do hope to continue to work with the ICI," Patti said.
The ICI ETF Committee was established in 2008 and works with
other trade groups. "We welcome NETFA's input to the ETF
discussion," said James Ross, chairman of the subcommittee and
head of State Street Global Advisors' ETF business.