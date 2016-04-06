BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
NEW YORK, April 6 Exchange-traded funds that hold bonds took in record cash globally and in the United States during the first quarter this year, BlackRock Inc data showed on Wednesday.
The fixed-income ETFs pulled in $43.7 billion globally as investors turned to the funds for safety from the market rout earlier this year. The ETFs' positive flows have mostly continued in recent weeks as investors moved cash into riskier, but higher-yielding, corporate debt funds. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
