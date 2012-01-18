* Investors switch to equities as sentiment improves * All commodity segements show outflows in December * Rising appetite for cyclical commods in January By Claire Milhench LONDON, Jan 18 Investors pulled some $2.5 billion from commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) in December as improving sentiment in the U.S. prompted a switch from gold to U.S. equities, but commodity inflows are picking up in January as risk appetite grows. BlackRock data showed U.S.-listed precious metals ETPs lost some $2.4 billion in December, whilst equity ETPs attracted $10.5 billion globally. The bulk of this went into North American equities, with $12.2 billion of net inflows. ETPs include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded commodities and exchange-traded notes. All trade on a stock exchange and their value is linked to the underlying assets. Steve Cohen, iShares head of investment strategies in EMEA, BlackRock, attributed the inflows into large cap U.S. equities to improving sentiment after stronger U.S. economic data. The growing appetite for risk assets could prove positive for commodities in January, he added. European investors stuck with precious metals, recording net inflows of $594 million in December according to BlackRock data, as concerns about the eurozone debt crisis continued to weigh. "European investors were notably defensive in their asset allocation throughout H2 2011," said Cohen. Gold was one of the few commodities to end 2011 up, with the S&P GSCI gold index returning 9.63 percent for the year, although it was down 10.5 percent in December. Nicholas Brooks, head of research and investment strategies at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, attributed the December outflows in precious metals to profit-taking after a good yearly performance, as well as a stronger U.S. dollar. "Gold has tended to have an inverse relationship with the dollar so dollar strength could have driven some outflows, but it was U.S. investors who reacted more," he said. "European investors continued to build their positions in gold as a hedge for their currency risk." JANUARY INFLOWS PICK UP All the commodity segments recorded outflows in December but the start of the new year has seen a turnaround with strong inflows to commodity ETPs on the ETF Securities platform. "In the first week of January we saw the largest inflows across the board in just over a month, so some change in sentiment is taking place - the question is whether this is sustainable," said Brooks. He suggested that investors could be focusing more on the positive growth numbers coming out of the U.S. and China over the last few weeks. The inflows to the broad basket energy, industrial metals and agricultural ETPs on the ETF Securities platform indicate this is an asset allocation buy, he added. "Investors are slowly increasing their weights in commodities as an asset class in the hope that the rebound in lead economic indicators proves more than a blip," Brooks said. ENERGY TURNAROUND One of the most marked turnarounds has been in energy ETPs, which saw net outflows of $208 million in December according to BlackRock data. Conversely, in the second week of January, the ETF Securities crude oil ETP enjoyed its biggest inflows in 20 weeks, with some $22 million, as investors hedged against a worst case scenario developing in the Middle East. For December, ETF Securities data put crude oil ETP global net outflows at $191 million, despite the sabre-rattling from Iran and threats of sanctions from the EU and the U.S. Brent crude futures ended December down $3.37 at $107.38 a barrel, but for the year, the S&P GSCI Brent Crude Index was up 17.51 percent. Brooks said the outflows in December could be a reflection of investor concern about global economic growth. "Historically oil has been a very high beta play on the global growth cycle, tending to do poorly when global growth is slowing, so concerns about the global economy in the latter part of 2011 could have kept investors in selling mode," he said. BlackRock's Cohen added that energy markets had fallen in December as the U.S. dollar strengthened and investors continued to worry about the European debt situation and the possibility of a hard landing in China. "Natural gas suffered from a particularly bearish set of fundamentals due to record inventories and a warmer than usual start to winter in the northern hemisphere," he added. Although energy indices ended the year in positive territory, Brooks said ETP investors would only start buying if they view the pick up in global growth as sustainable or if they want to hedge against a deterioration in the Iran situation. BlackRock's data covers covers 767 commodity ETPs, worth some $174.0 billion as of end-December. The global figures in the table below combine BlackRock's figures for U.S. and Europe-listed products and exclude other regions. Some $24.59 billion was invested in commodity ETPs on the ETF Securities platform at the beginning of January. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)