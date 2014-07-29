By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Institutional investors, like
endowments and sovereign wealth funds, are trading some of their
stock futures contracts for exchange-traded funds, an action
they say saves them money and effort while providing comparable
returns.
It is a shift prompted by the regulation-driven rising cost
of futures trading, and it has ETF issuers such as BlackRock Inc
salivating. In the past six months, the largest U.S. ETF
provider said it had some $2 billion in trades into ETFs from
investors that previously bought futures and swaps with that
money.
The shift underscores a broader trend on Wall Street, where
investors are seeking alternative ways to access markets as
banks cut back on trading operations in the face of higher
capital requirements and other regulations. That in turn has
driven up the cost of derivatives such as futures contracts and
is making some securities, including individual bonds, harder to
find.
In pre-crisis 2008, a typical stock futures contract held
for a year would cost around $100 annually for $100,000 of
contract value. Now, it would cost between $300 and $500, as
bank dealers mark up these contracts to cover the costs of the
higher capital requirements.
At the same time, ETF price wars among major providers are
driving down management fees and resulting in very cheap access
to funds tracking broad stock indexes.
"Unless the cost of capital changes, then ETFs will take
more and more share of the futures and swaps market," says
Daniel Gamba, who oversees BlackRock's iShares institutional
business in the Americas.
To be sure, most of the money in the futures market will
stay there because it is invested by those that want the kind of
leverage they cannot get from ETFs, says Chintan Kotecha, a New
York-based analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But with the entire $2.6 trillion ETF market but a small
fraction of the $48 trillion invested globally in futures and
swaps, even an incremental move away from futures leaves plenty
of room for increased ETF sales, says Gamba.
CHEAPER TRADE, SAME RESULTS
A long-term investor seeking to invest $100 million in the
S&P 500 to gain equity market exposure would save about $250,000
in fees in a year by doing it via ETFs instead of futures but
would have similar investment results, based on a recent
analysis by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Here's how that would work: A long-term futures investor
might pay $5 million, or 5 percent margin, for a $100 million
futures contract on the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index and
put the remaining $95 million into a money market mutual fund or
other cash equivalent. Every few months, as the contract
expired, the investor would have to roll it over into a new
contract.
At the end of the year, the total costs would be $417,000
for that $100 million contract. If the underlying index had
moved up 5 percent during that time, the investor would net
$4.58 million. If it had moved down 5 percent, the investor
would have lost $5.42 million.
If, instead, the same $100 million were put directly into an
S&P 500 stock index ETF, the costs would be $164,000. A 5
percent increase in the underlying index would then net the
investor $4.84 million. A 5 percent drop would cause a loss of
$5.16 million.
Both scenarios have their nuances. With futures, there could
be errors in forecasting dividends, and with ETFs, there could
be errors in tracking that could add or subtract costs."
That calculus has driven Makena Capital, a Menlo Park,
California manager of $20 billion for endowments, foundations
and sovereign wealth funds, to chose ETFs in some cases because
of their lower cost and ease of use.
"If you are holding a futures contract for only two weeks,
no big deal, but if you are holding it for a year and have to do
this roll four times, that's four transaction costs, versus
holding an ETF, where there is no need to roll," Michel Del
Buono, the firm's global investment strategist said in an
interview.
Other investors are making the same move, BlackRock says. A
sovereign wealth fund recently traded $400 million directly out
of an S&P futures contract into the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
, BlackRock's global iShares chief, Mark Wiedman, told
investors at the company's annual meeting last month. BlackRock
declined to name the investor.
It is that long-term crowd, such as Makena, that ETF
providers are eager to attract, since their assets tend to be
"stickier" because of their buy-and-hold nature.
Contract sellers may not have to worry about losing
significant market share to "ETFs putting their straw in the
futures milkshake," because many investors still want the
leverage only futures contracts offer, according to Ben Johnson,
an analyst with Chicago-based research firm Morningstar.
But with trillions of dollars in long-term money in the
futures market, Gamba is feeling pretty good. "We don't know how
much we can capture through ETFs, but even a slight capture of
that could be very substantial," he said.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Linda Stern
and Steve Orlofsky)