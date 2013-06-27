June 27 Switzerland's largest listed asset manager GAM Holding said on Thursday it will launch exchange-traded funds (ETF) for industrial metals, backed by physical aluminium, copper, nickel and zinc.

Swiss and Global, a fund manager for bank Julius Baer and part of GAM Holding, said the funds would store the four metals in warehouses registered with the London Metals Exchange (LME) in Europe, Asia and the United States.

No other details of the funds, known as the JB Industrial Metals Funds, were available. Investors buy shares in ETFs which are backed by physical metal as collateral.

The new ETFs are intended to give investors easier access to the metals market without the added costs linked to a market structure known as contango where forward prices are more expensive than the spot.

But the news comes as investor appetite for base metals has deteriorated due to concerns that demand from China, the world's biggest copper consumer, will slow.

LME three-month copper prices hit $6,602 per tonne on Tuesday, their lowest since July 2010 and down a third from the peaks close to $10,000 reached in February 2011.

Similar initiatives in the United States have proved controversial as industrial users worry that ETFs will remove a large chunk of the metal from the market and inflate prices.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has given the go-ahead for the world's largest money manager BlackRock and Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase and Co to launch two separate copper ETFs.

But those have not yet been listed and copper fabricators, which use copper to make wiring, are fighting the ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

The new JB fund will take on ETF Securities, which has launched its own physically backed funds for copper, zinc, nickel, tin, aluminium and lead over the past three years.

Its copper fund has only amassed investments representing just under 4,000 tonnes of metal worth about $34 million at today's prices while the aluminium one has just 270 tonnes of metal as collateral worth just under $500,000.

That compares with about 31 million ounces of gold - worth $40 billion - held in the largest gold-backed ETF.

The timing of the JB launch is not known.