* ESMA to publish proposals Jan 30
* Synthetic ETFs under scrutiny
* Industry will have 2-3 months to consult
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON Jan 27 The exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) industry is hoping new guidelines due on Monday will
quell investor fears about the complexity and transparency of
certain products.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will
publish detailed proposals of new rules for investment funds
including ETFs after launching a review in July.
The industry is widely expecting guidance on whether ETFs
should be divided into "complex" and "non-complex" products and
whether the sale of derivative-based synthetic ETFs to retail
investors should be restricted.
Conventional physical ETFs own the baskets of shares, bonds
or commodities that they track and are traded like stocks, but
so-called synthetic ETFs replicate index returns through the use
of derivatives.
In Europe about 40 percent of ETF assets are based on
synthetic products, asset manager BlackRock estimates.
Originally designed for sophisticated institutional
investors, critics warn they could expose retail investors, who
may not understand the complexity of the product, to collateral
and counterparty risk.
In October, Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock (BLK.N), the
world's largest asset manager and owner of ETF provider iShares,
called on U.S. lawmakers to ban synthetic funds from calling
themselves exchange-traded funds, arguing they are too "opaque."
"Investors will regain confidence once we have a clear
picture of how financial supervisors want to regulate ETFs in
the future," said Heike Fuerpass-Peter, Head of Public
Distribution of Lyxor ETFs for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
ETFs have become increasingly popular among retail investors
seeking cheap access to indices without having to buy the
underlying securities.
However, the products suffered a wave of negative publicity
when they emerged as the instruments at the heart of the alleged
rogue trade debacle at UBS, in which the bank lost $2.3 billion.
KNOWN UNKNOWNS
Uncertainty surrounding the new rules has already impacted
synthetic ETFs which suffered outflows of almost $5 billion last
year, compared with inflows of $23 billion the previous year,
estimates BlackRock.
"In the past few months many providers have held back on new
products or on changing the structure of their funds because
they didn't know what to expect," Ben Johnson, director of
European ETF research at Morningstar told Reuters.
"The issuing machines will get going again once the new
rules are out there."
It's not only synthetic ETFs that are likely to face greater
scrutiny, though.
Physical ETFs have also been criticised for their potential
counterparty risks as many providers will lend out securities in
order to boost revenue.
Deutsche Bank estimates that securities lending
can account for up to a third of an ETF providers' revenue.
There are also concerns the new rules could target ETF
providers owned by banks which act as their counterparties for
derivatives, raising the risks of conflicts of interest.