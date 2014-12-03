Dec 3 A popular exchange-traded fund of gold
miners dove nearly 10 percent in the waning seconds of trading
on Wednesday, the latest in a series of unusual moves in single
securities on heavy volume this month.
Nearly five million shares of the Market Vectors Gold Miners
ETF changed hands in the last minute of trading as the
fund dipped from $19.67 to a low of $17.72 on the day. The ETF
is traded on NYSE Arca, one of the exchanges operated by the New
York Stock Exchange, which was not immediately available for
comment.
In a near-mirror image of the GDX drop, the Direxion Daily
Gold Miners Bear ETF, a leveraged exchange-traded fund,
rallied nearly 8 percent in the last two minutes of trading
activity, also on heavy volume.
Just two days ago, shares of Apple Inc dipped 6 percent
within a minute's time in a surge in volume. Traders linked the
action to institutional sell programs.
