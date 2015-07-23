By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 The New York Federal Reserve
eased its oversight of E*Trade Financial Corp during
the second quarter, giving the discount brokerage company
greater latitude to make strategic decisions about its future, a
company executive said Thursday.
Following a similar move by the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency in the first quarter to lift a memorandum of
understanding, the once-fragile discount brokerage company and
bank has much more autonomy.
"It moves us to a different footing with regulators on how
quickly we can move to do things," Chief Executive Officer Paul
Idzik said on an analysts' call Thursday evening after the
company reported second-quarter earnings. "The dialogue has
shifted."
E*Trade flirted with bankruptcy during the financial
crisis as a result of sizable investments it had made in
mortgage securities and loans. That resulted in strict
regulatory controls for the last seven years while the company
sold off loans, retired debt and suffered through frequent
management changes.
Following Idzik's arrival in January 2013, the company has
stabilized, building its core brokerage business while restoring
its capital base. Regulators this year also allowed E*Trade to
move its brokerage and clearing business from the once-failing
bank to the holding company, providing capital to help rebuild
the brokerage business.
While its credit quality and capital ratios continued to
improve in the second quarter, E*Trade's brokerage business
slowed. Customer trades fell 12 percent from the first quarter
and 4 percent from a year earlier to an average of just over
149,000 a day, well below the levels at larger competitors such
as TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and Charles Schwab Corp.
The company's net new brokerage accounts also plummeted,
plunging to 25,000 from 39,000 in this year's first quarter and
from 33,000 in the second quarter of 2014. E*Trade, which ended
the quarter with 3.2 million brokerage accounts, also closed
down an ancillary "global trading platform" that it said was
expensive to run and accounted for just 1 percent of all client
trades in 2014.
Excluding a one-time $220 million income-tax benefit, the
company earned net income of $72 million, or 25 cents a share in
the second quarter, compared with $69 million in the
year-earlier quarter. The earnings missed analysts' consensus
estimate of 27 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)