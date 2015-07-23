NEW YORK, July 23 The New York Federal Reserve eased its oversight of E*Trade Financial Corp during the second quarter, giving the discount brokerage company greater latitude to make strategic decisions about its future, a company executive said Thursday.

Following a similar move by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the first quarter to lift a memorandum of understanding, the once-fragile discount brokerage company and bank has much more autonomy.

"It moves us to a different footing with regulators on how quickly we can move to do things," Chief Executive Officer Paul Idzik said on an analysts' call Thursday evening after the company reported second-quarter earnings. "The dialogue has shifted."

E*Trade flirted with bankruptcy during the financial crisis as a result of sizable investments it had made in mortgage securities and loans. That resulted in strict regulatory controls for the last seven years while the company sold off loans, retired debt and suffered through frequent management changes.

Following Idzik's arrival in January 2013, the company has stabilized, building its core brokerage business while restoring its capital base. Regulators this year also allowed E*Trade to move its brokerage and clearing business from the once-failing bank to the holding company, providing capital to help rebuild the brokerage business.

While its credit quality and capital ratios continued to improve in the second quarter, E*Trade's brokerage business slowed. Customer trades fell 12 percent from the first quarter and 4 percent from a year earlier to an average of just over 149,000 a day, well below the levels at larger competitors such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and Charles Schwab Corp.

The company's net new brokerage accounts also plummeted, plunging to 25,000 from 39,000 in this year's first quarter and from 33,000 in the second quarter of 2014. E*Trade, which ended the quarter with 3.2 million brokerage accounts, also closed down an ancillary "global trading platform" that it said was expensive to run and accounted for just 1 percent of all client trades in 2014.

Excluding a one-time $220 million income-tax benefit, the company earned net income of $72 million, or 25 cents a share in the second quarter, compared with $69 million in the year-earlier quarter. The earnings missed analysts' consensus estimate of 27 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)