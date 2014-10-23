(Adds analyst comment about SEC notice in 11th paragraph.)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Oct 23 When it comes to expanding in
the $1.9 trillion U.S. exchange-traded fund market, which some
forecasts say will pass the traditional mutual fund industry in
size within 10 years, some companies have concluded it's better
to buy than to build.
ETFs are baskets of securities, like mutual funds, but trade
on exchanges, like individual securities. They are cheaper than
mutual funds and allow investors to trade throughout the day,
with simultaneous pricing, unlike mutual funds, which price at
the end of the day.
They are also profitable: In the third quarter, BlackRock
Inc, the biggest provider of the funds, made $850 million in
fees from its iShares ETFs, 30 percent of the $2.8 billion in
revenue it reported.
Facing shrinking margins from their traditional businesses,
asset managers are under pressure to offer ETFs. Last week,
Janus Capital Group announced the acquisition of
exchange-traded fund provider VelocityShares and Reuters
exclusively reported last week that Goldman Sachs in
talks to buy IndexIQ, another ETF firm [ID: nL2N0SB2NV]. Now,
industry executives wonder who will be next.
"If you are chief executive of a traditional asset
management firm, you are asking yourself, 'What is my strategy
for ETFs?'" said Michael Spellacy, a partner at New York-based
Broadhaven Capital Partners.
Given how crowded the U.S. ETF market has become, it's
easier to spend a few hundred million dollars to buy an existing
firm that already has a management team, relationships with
advisers who will sell the funds and regulatory approvals for
existing funds than to try to come up with a new and unique
product in hopes of gaining assets, executives said.
The price Janus paid for VelocityShares hasn't been
disclosed. Matt Hougan and Dave Nadig of ETF.com made the
estimate that ETFs would surpass the $11.6 trillion U.S. mutual
fund industry within 10 years.
T. Rowe Price and Capital Research & Management are among a
number of fund companies that do not yet have ETFs but have
sought approval from regulators to launch so-called
non-transparent actively-managed ETFs that don't require daily
disclosures of holdings.
On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a
notice stating that it intends to deny two applications for
non-transparent active ETFs but similar
proposals for active nontransparent ETFs may still get approval
in the next several months, according to some industry
observers.
That would put competitive pressure on fund companies like
American Century Investments and Putnam Investments, which have
not made any movement to get into the ETF space, to act quickly
by acquiring small ETF funds that already have regulatory
approvals to introduce active ETFs.
And if the SEC prohibits firms from launching nontransparent
active ETFs, it means that asset managers will have one less
opportunity to get into this space. "That in and of itself could
lead to more firms buying ETF providers," said Matt Hougan,
president of ETF.com.
Just because firms like T. Rowe have applied for regulatory
approval to launch active ETFs, doesn't mean they might not
ultimately acquire a smaller ETF firm to come out with something
faster, according to Nadig at ETF.com. Janus filed to launch
active ETFs a few years ago and is still awaiting approval, he
said.
American Century and T. Rowe declined to comment. Putnam did
not return calls. A Capital Research spokesman said the firm has
no plans to acquire an ETF firm.
STRATEGIC TOOLKIT
One driver of future acquisitions is the growing popularity
of actively managed ETFs, experts said.
While actively managed ETFs only make up 0.1 percent of the
U.S. ETF market, some predict that they will gain traction as
investors get used to the idea and certain products have
success.
"The consensus wisdom today is that active ETFs are actually
going to make money in the next three years and they are going
to be a central part of the strategic toolkit for money
managers," said Donald Putnam, managing partner at Grail
Partners LLC, a private equity firm that sold its own actively
managed ETF business to Ameriprise Financial in 2011.
One target on many firms' wish list is New York-based
WisdomTree Investments, the fifth largest ETF provider.
It has a market cap of $1.4 billion and already has regulatory
approval to do active ETFs.
ProShares, the eighth largest ETF provider in the U.S. with
$26 billion in assets under management, also could be an
attractive acquisition because it not only offers active ETFs,
but it has alternative investments ETFs, which have been popular
with brokers and financial advisers as a way to protect clients
from market volatility, experts said. Both VelocityShares and
IndexIQ have alternative ETFs, noted Ben Johnson, an ETF analyst
at Morningstar.
A WisdomTree spokesman declined to comment on speculation
and said the firm remains focused on growing its business.
ProShares declined to comment.
Experts and bankers expect smaller firms like Global X Funds
and United States Commodity Funds to get bought in coming years
as they have good niche products and both need distribution. New
York-based Global X has 38 ETFs, including a number of
portfolios that invest internationally. Its most successful
product is its $1 billion Global X SuperDividend ETF. Oakland,
California-based U.S. Commodity Funds has a series of ETFs that
invest in different commodities, including oil and natural gas.
John Hyland, chief investment officer of U.S. Commodity
Funds, said the firm was not for sale. Global X declined to
comment.
OPPORTUNITIES AROUND THE INDUSTRY
The growth in the ETF industry also means that there are
opportunities for acquisitions in businesses beyond pure ETF
providers. For example, many private equity firms are looking to
acquire companies that manage portfolios of ETFs.
Charles Schwab Corp put ETF model portfolios on the
map for in 2010 when it acquired Windward Investment Management,
now called Windhaven Investments.
Chicago-based Good Harbor Financial, a model ETF portfolio
provider that private equity firm FTV Capital bought in 2013,
would be an attractive acquisition, bankers said. FTV declined
to comment.
Yet another acquisition strategy being considered as a way
to benefit from the increasing amounts of money flowing into
ETFs is buying the indexes themselves.
The London Stock Exchange in June announced a $2.7
billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset management
firm Frank Russell. McGraw Hill Financial Inc's S&P Dow Jones
Indices and financial information services providers Markit Ltd
are finalists in bidding to acquire Barclays Plc's index
business.
Niche index provider Alerian, which offers a number of
indices including the Alerian Master Limited Partnership Index
and has $21 billion tracking its indices, could be a potential
target in coming months.
Alerian is not actively running a sales process but would be
open to a sale at the right price and on the right terms, said
Kenny Feng, the firm's president and CEO.
