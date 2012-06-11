* 241 out of 1,711 ETFs on "death list" - Lipper
* Fewer than 50 ETFs account for 50 pct of assets under mgt
* Top industry players see need for consolidation
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 11 Around one in six
exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) for sale in Europe may be on a
so-called "death list", with fewer than 50 accounting for nearly
50 percent of industry assets, data from Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company, showed on Monday.
Lipper's death list is defined as those ETFs that are more
than three years old and have less than 100 million euros
($124.7 million) in assets, which could mean they are under
review for profitability reasons.
ETFs, now a $1.5 trillion industry, are funds tracking
baskets of shares, bonds or commodities that are traded like
stocks and have become increasingly popular among investors
seeking cheap access to specific indexes without having to buy
the underlying securities.
In Europe the top three ETF providers account for 66.5
percent of assets under management (AUM), while the remaining 34
each have less than 6 percent market share, ETF Global Insights
estimates.
Hundreds of funds spawned in Europe's young
exchange-traded-product (ETP) industry face a fight to survive
beyond their teenage years as overcrowding leaves little room to
grow.
As funds group Vanguard became the latest entrant to claim a
spot in the bloated sector, consolidation looms, with more funds
at risk of relegation to the death list.
"There are too many small providers of ETFs and too many of
the same products in Europe, leading to fragmentation, and
smaller players should look to consolidate," Joe Linhares, head
of EMEA at Blackrock's iShares, the world's largest
asset manager and ETF provider, told Reuters.
Michael John Lytle, managing director at Source, an ETF
provider jointly owned by BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs,
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura, also believes there could
and should be more consolidation in Europe, but there is no
obvious trigger on the horizon that might set it off.
"It's self regulating. Market mechanisms deal with this
problem" said Lytle. "The products and providers that don't make
the scale - and the vast majority don't - are unlikely to stay
in the business."
Lytle believes this could take time because many ETF
providers in Europe form part of an existing asset management
business, which means they are not always evaluated on a
standalone basis and the cost of keeping underperfoming funds
open not always realised.
THE SCALE GAME
Scale is key to the success of an ETF, with a high
correlation between funds that close and those that fail to
attract assets.
Without sufficient assets, funds struggle to compete on
efficiency and liquidity, exposed to costs such as
admnistration, listing fees and market making charges.
Because of the fragmented nature of the European market,
funds often list the same product on four or more exchanges
across the continent, which can impact the liquidity of a
product.
"Liquidity is fragmented each time an ETF issuer decides to
list their fund on a different exchange," Nick Blake, head of
retail at Vanguard Asset Management, told Reuters. "We
anticipate that some providers will pull back from their 'list
everywhere' strategy to create greater pools of assets and save
costs."
Vanguard Asset Management, a subsidiary of U.S. group
Vanguard, the world's third-largest ETF provider, last month
launched its first range of ETF products in London, hoping to
attract business from rivals by pushing a low-cost model that
has been successful in its home market.
Acknowledging the competition it faces in Europe, Vanguard
is betting it can gain traction where others are struggling.
"There is clearly an overcapacity in the market and we have
not yet seen healthy competition shrink the supply," said Blake.
"I would hope we are not just another market entrant trying
our luck ... Scale is very important to us as this drives our
business model."
Vanguard ETFs have this year attracted over $28 billion in
inflows, ahead of closest rivals BlackRock and State Street
Global Advisors, who drew in $12.6 billion and $5.4
billion respectively, ETF Industry Association data showed.
U.S. VS EUROPE
Some argue the last thing Europe needs is more players
entering the market.
"I'm not sure we need more providers in Europe, we need
consolidation and it's just difficult to enter such a fragmented
market," said Linhares. "The market environment is a difficult
one and we're trying to grow an overall pie and the focus needs
to be on growing the pie."
What's more, Lytle argues that whereas in the United States
retail investors make up a far larger proportion of the ETF
market and so are much more likely to actively seek lower-cost
products, in Europe institutional investors are far more
significant and therefore require different distribution
channels.
"I don't think it's bad for the market but I'm not exactly
sure what the value proposition is if all Vanguard is going to
do is try to cut costs and do nothing else from a value added
perspective," said Lyttle.
Others believe that consolidation is still a long way off on
the horizon and there is still more room for new players.
"I don't see any demand for consolidation in the market so
far," said Detlef Glow, Lipper's head of research for EMEA
"This might change even if we see wider product ranges and
we might see tougher times in the markets in general, but so far
the European fund market has no trend towards consolidation."