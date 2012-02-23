Feb 23 Deborah Fuhr, a former top analyst covering exchange-traded funds on Wall Street, has opened her own ETF research and consulting firm.

Fuhr, who was global head of ETF research at BlackRock Inc until last October, will run the new firm, ETF Global Insight, from London with former colleagues Shane Kelly and Matthew Murray, according to press release issued on Thursday.

ETFs have come under increased scrutiny from investors and regulators since the global credit crisis and the May 2010 "flash crash." Fuhr said she hoped to fill a need for better information about the funds.

"The industry will see significant change as investors and regulators demand greater transparency, clarity and information which will benefit investors globally," Fuhr said in the release.

Fuhr began covering ETFs at Morgan Stanley in 1997, when the $1 trillion U.S. industry consisted of fewer than two dozen funds worth $21 billion.

In 2008, she moved to Barclays Global Investors, then a unit of British bank Barclays and manager of the industry-leading iShares line of ETFs. She became global head of ETF research at BlackRock after the money management giant acquired BGI in 2009.