* More than $100 bln net new assets in H1

* Fixed income ETPs accounted for 41%

* Global AUM hit $1.68 trillion

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, July 5 Exchange-traded products (ETPs) posted record inflows during the first half of 2012, with much of the new money headed into yield bearing products as investors hunted for income, often with an eye on corporate bonds, new research shows.

The industry pulled in more than $100 billion of net new money in the first half, a 16 percent rise year-on-year and the strongest inflows for the period since the industry emerged a few decades ago, data from Blackrock showed on Thursday.

The growth was mainly fuelled by appetite for fixed income-and dividend-paying equity ETPs, Blackrock said.

Fixed income products saw assets more than double from a year earlier, making up 41 percent of all global inflows, and now account for 18 percent of the $1.68 trillion of global assets under management, estimates Blackrock.

"Demand for exposure to fixed income assets has been a key theme for the last year and shows no sign of abating," said Dodd Kittsley, Global head of ETP research at Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager and ETF provider via its iShares arm.

There were marked differences within the fixed income space though, with investors fleeing troubled European government debt and flocking into corporate bonds.

ETPs offering exposure to European government bonds recorded outflows of $1 billion year-to-date, while high yield corporate ETPs and investment grade ETPs pulled in $8 billion and $15.5 billion respectively.

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) is an umbrella term that covers exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), and others. ETFs trade like a share and track an index, either by holding the underlying assets, or by synthetically replicating the returns using derivatives.

The index-tracking vehicles have become increasingly popular among investors seeking cheap access to indices without having to buy the underlying securities and as a diversification tool into more illiquid markets around the world.

But cautious investors are also debating the merits of passive management vehicles as opposed to more nimble active investing at a time of heightened volatility as markets remain in thrall to the euro zone crisis.

Equity ETPs accounted for 70 percent of assets under management, with developed market equity ETPs recording inflows of $40.5 billion year-to-date whilst developed market equity mutual funds have seen outflows of $66 billion, data provider EPFR estimates.

European equity ETPs continue to buck the trend as investors remain fearful of the outcome of the euro zone crisis, with recorded outflows of $900 million year-to-date, although June saw inflows of $1.8 billion.

Pimco's Total Return ETF, a clone of the firm's $252 billion Total Return Fund launched in March pulled in $1.7 billion in net new money to rank it the third most popular launch of the year behind two Asian-listed products, Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF and Harvest Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Index ETF.

State Street's S&P 500 and Gold ETPs continued to dominate in terms of assets under management, with $103 billion and $65 billion AUM respectively.

Commodity ETPs hit $178 billion in assets or 11 percent market share, recording $5.4 billion in new money year-to-date.

Geographically, the United States continues to lead, with $1.18 trillion of assets or 70 percent market share compared with Europe's $305 billion or 18 percent share followed by Asia Pacific with $111 billion or 7 percent share.

Global assets under management at $1.68 trillion is below a peak hit at the end of March of $1.728 trillion due to market movements, but 10 percent higher than the end of 2011, says Blackrock.