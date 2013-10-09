NEW YORK Oct 9 While active mutual fund
managers get in line early for hot initial public offerings
(IPOs), their counterparts at exchange-traded funds often sit on
the sidelines and wait days, if not months, before joining the
action.
That is because most index-tracking ETFs need to wait for an
IPO stock to be added to an underlying benchmark before the fund
can add the company. That delay can cost some ETFs money because
many IPOs get a first-day pop in price.
That has not stopped ETF providers, the latest being
Renaissance Capital, from creating funds that invest in the IPO
market, where ETFs tracking new public stocks have had a strong
run this year.
The First Trust US IPO Index ETF, for example, rose
36 percent this year, while the Global X Social Media ETF
, which includes recent IPOs Facebook Inc,
LinkedIn Corp, Groupon Inc and plans to add
Twitter, rose as much as 58 percent this year.
Renaissance Capital, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm
that focuses on IPOs and has mutual funds that concentrate on
the market, plans launch its first ETF later this year.
ETFs are usually passive and track a basket of securities in
an index. That means they must wait at least five or six days
for a stock to be added to an underlying index before the new
holding can be added to a portfolio.
Most people think about IPO investing as buying a fund on
its first day of trading and then benefiting from the
performance pop that often follows, said Ryan Issakainen, an ETF
strategist at Wheaton, Illinois-based First Trust, which manages
a $176 million ETF focused on IPO stocks.
Instead, ETF providers pitch their funds as targeting the
new-to-market discovery period of an IPO stock - after the price
settles and before it is fully integrated into the broader
market. The shelf-life of a single holding in the expected
Renaissance ETF, therefore, will be capped at two years, with
older IPOs removed during quarterly rebalances. The First Trust
ETF has a roughly four-year cap for stocks in its fund.
ETFs COMING TO MARKET
The use of ETFs for exposure to the IPO market is still in
early days, industry observers say, just as the $2 trillion ETF
market is still relatively young, dating back to 1993 with the
launch of the first ETF.
The First Trust ETF was the first to come to market in 2006
with an narrow focus on IPO stocks, while others, such as the
Global X Social Media ETF, target niche segments of investing
that largely reflect the IPO market.
Renaissance Capital's new ETF will track its benchmark
Renaissance IPO Index, according to a May company filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is expected to have
an expense ratio of 60 basis points, roughly a fourth of the
cost of its mutual fund cousin, the Renaissance IPO Plus
Aftermarket Fund, which has an expense ratio of 2.5 percent.
PRICE DISCOVERY
The chief difference between the IPO mutual fund and the
expected ETF, is that the mutual fund is actively managed and
can include shares purchased when the company goes public, said
Renaissance Principal Kathy Smith.
In an actively managed mutual fund, a manager can select
stocks and request IPO shares ahead of time to build positions,
instead of passively tracking an index.
That means that many ETFs miss any initial gains from the
first day of trading. The 7,706 companies that went public
between 1980 and 2012 jumped an average 17.9 percent on day one,
according to research by Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the
University of Florida who has tracked IPOs.
Many index providers have fast entry rules in place that
determine when a new IPO stock can be added to an index,
typically five or six days. Even once an index adds a stock,
some ETFs, such as First Trust, wait until their fund's
quarterly rebalancing period, which can sometimes be months
later.
First Trust did not add Facebook until September, roughly
four months after the stock's debut.
"It worked out quite well for investors because at the time
it was trading in the low $20's," Issakainen said, below the
stock's IPO price of $38.
Facebook shares were up at more than $50 a share on the
Nasdaq this week.
ETFs such as the Global X Social Media fund see benefits to
the delay because it allows time for a stock price to settle
after the initial excitement around the market debut.
"We would wait a few days to let the process of price
discovery take place," said Bruno del Ama, chief executive of
New York-based Global X Funds, which waited several days before
adding Facebook to its ETF, and plans to do the same for
Twitter.
Still, the time lag for these ETFs adding IPO stocks is much
quicker than traditional indexes. It took about 19 months for
Google to join the S&P 500 index. Companies such Facebook and
LinkedIn have yet to join the benchmark index.