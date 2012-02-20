* First ever primary platform for ETFs
* Navesis-ETF will offer over 100 products
* Aims to improve transparency and liquidity
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Feb 20 Japanese bank Nomura
and Swiss interdealer broker Compagnie Financiere
Tradition have launched the first electronic trading
platform to allow investors to trade exchange-traded-funds
directly on the primary market in real time.
ETFs -- funds tracking baskets of shares, bonds or
commodities that are traded like stocks -- have become
increasingly popular among investors seeking cheap access to
indexes without having to buy the underlying securities.
Until now, institutional investors in ETFs on the primary
market could only buy and sell units via market makers and other
authorised participants, accepting an indicative price
determined by the supply and demand for the ETF offered.
That price can differ from the net asset value (NAV) of the
fund, which is calculated by dividing a fund's total net assets
by its number of shares outstanding. By buying and selling ETFs
referenced to their NAV, investors can get a price closer to the
underlying assets of the fund.
The new Navesis-ETF multi-trading platform (MTF) enables
investors to create and redeem ETF units by trading directly on
the platform against on-screen prices based on the NAV.
"Navesis-ETF represents an important step change in the
future of ETF trading," Rupert Hodges, managing director of TFS
Derivatives at Tradition, said on Monday.
"Listing on a MTF will allow us to provide more liquidity to
the market and maximise efficiency in pricing," Lee Burrows,
Head of Delta Once, EMEA, at Nomura told Reuters.
Navesis-ETF, which goes live with over 100 products, has
been almost a year in the making, and has been beta-tested for
the past two months with clients including Credit Suisse
, HSBC <HSBA.L > and UBS.
It will impose minimum order sizes for units of
25,000-100,000 ETF shares.
It will initially trade in two phases. From 0900-1200 GMT it
will operate a continuous call phase, accepting bids and offers.
Then, from 1200-1215 GMT, there will be a so-called dark option
phase similar to dark pool trading. It will also provide an
auction process once a day.
Dark pools are anonymous trading venues that allow investors
to trade large blocks of stock without tipping their hand to the
broader marketplace.
They are popular with large investment funds that worry that
prices will quickly move against them on the high-speed
electronic exchanges.
Nomura launched the first bank-owned dark pool MTF in Europe
in December 2009.
OVER-THE-COUNTER SETBACK
In Europe, 60-70 percent of ETF trading is estimated to be
over the counter, traded bilaterally between banks, fund
managers and hedge funds, roughly twice as much as in the United
States where most is done on exchanges, albeit in the secondary
market.
This has made it difficult to reliably gauge volumes in the
market, which some believe has been a major obstacle to its
growth in Europe.
The average reported daily ETF volume in Europe was $6.5
billion in August, compared with $102.6 billion in the United
States, data from BlackRock Inc showed.
Critics have said this has led to a lack of transparency and
an absence of reliable pricing mechanisms as investors cannot
see the full picture of how much buying and selling is being
done and at what price.
This is further compounded by the fact that ETFs in Europe
can be traded in different currencies on more than one exchange,
making it even more difficult to see clear trading volumes.
Regulators want the OTC market including ETFs to become more
like exchange-based markets, and changes to European trade in
financial instruments are currently under review via the reform
of a 2007 directive known as the Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive (MiFID).
European assets under management now total around $285
billion compared with over $1 trillion in the United States.