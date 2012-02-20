* First ever primary platform for ETFs

* Navesis-ETF will offer over 100 products

* Aims to improve transparency and liquidity

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, Feb 20 Japanese bank Nomura and Swiss interdealer broker Compagnie Financiere Tradition have launched the first electronic trading platform to allow investors to trade exchange-traded-funds directly on the primary market in real time.

ETFs -- funds tracking baskets of shares, bonds or commodities that are traded like stocks -- have become increasingly popular among investors seeking cheap access to indexes without having to buy the underlying securities.

Until now, institutional investors in ETFs on the primary market could only buy and sell units via market makers and other authorised participants, accepting an indicative price determined by the supply and demand for the ETF offered.

That price can differ from the net asset value (NAV) of the fund, which is calculated by dividing a fund's total net assets by its number of shares outstanding. By buying and selling ETFs referenced to their NAV, investors can get a price closer to the underlying assets of the fund.

The new Navesis-ETF multi-trading platform (MTF) enables investors to create and redeem ETF units by trading directly on the platform against on-screen prices based on the NAV.

"Navesis-ETF represents an important step change in the future of ETF trading," Rupert Hodges, managing director of TFS Derivatives at Tradition, said on Monday.

"Listing on a MTF will allow us to provide more liquidity to the market and maximise efficiency in pricing," Lee Burrows, Head of Delta Once, EMEA, at Nomura told Reuters.

Navesis-ETF, which goes live with over 100 products, has been almost a year in the making, and has been beta-tested for the past two months with clients including Credit Suisse , HSBC <HSBA.L > and UBS.

It will impose minimum order sizes for units of 25,000-100,000 ETF shares.

It will initially trade in two phases. From 0900-1200 GMT it will operate a continuous call phase, accepting bids and offers. Then, from 1200-1215 GMT, there will be a so-called dark option phase similar to dark pool trading. It will also provide an auction process once a day.

Dark pools are anonymous trading venues that allow investors to trade large blocks of stock without tipping their hand to the broader marketplace.

They are popular with large investment funds that worry that prices will quickly move against them on the high-speed electronic exchanges.

Nomura launched the first bank-owned dark pool MTF in Europe in December 2009.

OVER-THE-COUNTER SETBACK

In Europe, 60-70 percent of ETF trading is estimated to be over the counter, traded bilaterally between banks, fund managers and hedge funds, roughly twice as much as in the United States where most is done on exchanges, albeit in the secondary market.

This has made it difficult to reliably gauge volumes in the market, which some believe has been a major obstacle to its growth in Europe.

The average reported daily ETF volume in Europe was $6.5 billion in August, compared with $102.6 billion in the United States, data from BlackRock Inc showed.

Critics have said this has led to a lack of transparency and an absence of reliable pricing mechanisms as investors cannot see the full picture of how much buying and selling is being done and at what price.

This is further compounded by the fact that ETFs in Europe can be traded in different currencies on more than one exchange, making it even more difficult to see clear trading volumes.

Regulators want the OTC market including ETFs to become more like exchange-based markets, and changes to European trade in financial instruments are currently under review via the reform of a 2007 directive known as the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID).

European assets under management now total around $285 billion compared with over $1 trillion in the United States.