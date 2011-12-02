* Big blocks of December puts trade on sector ETFs Friday

* Downside March puts in sector ETFs eyed on Thursday

* Option investor on Thursday appears to adjust hedges

By Doris Frankel

Dec 2 Option investors may be taking a cautious approach on fears of a retracement of this week's powerful rally with large purchases of puts across a number of exchange-traded funds tracking specific sectors.

The bearish trading on Friday centers around a handful of ETFs covering the materials, industrials, metals and mining and retail sectors.

But much of the put buying appeared to be speculative in nature compared to Thursday's activity, which could be seen as positioning to hedge potential first-quarter risk next year.

"One explanation could be the potential double whammy from the EU summit next week heading toward an overall solution for the debt crisis," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak and Co in New York. "If pressure resumes on the euro currency, that would be very bullish for the dollar and very bearish for commodity-sensitive stocks."

On Friday, large blocks of downside December puts traded in the SPDR Retail Trust (XRT.P), Industrial Select Sector SPDR fund (XLI.P), the Materials Select Sector SPDR fund (XLB.P), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Fund (XOP.P) and the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Fund (XME.P), data from options analytics firm Trade Alert showed.

The puts appeared to be bought as investors brace for possible downside over the next two weeks. The strike prices of the XLI, XME and XOP puts were 15 to 20 percent above the share values of the funds at the time of the trades, meaning they just have a 5 percent probability of being in-the-money at Dec. 16 expiration, said optionMonster analyst Chris McKhann.

"Most traders don't use these type of near-term, out-of-the-money puts to hedge, so it makes me think that these are 'cheap shots' on a pretty big drop in at least these sectors," McKhann said in a report on the website.

Option investors like ETFs because they offer an efficient way to play market trends and they can utilize options as part of their strategies to protect bullish stock positions.

Traders who worry about a drop in stock prices can protect themselves by buying equity puts, which give the right to sell shares at a fixed price any time until expiration.

The activity on Thursday consisted of large blocks of downside March puts traded in the SPDRS ETFs, notably the XLI, XOP, XME and XLB, and were apparently bought by one investor.

A flurry of put activity popped up in the Select Sector Financial SPDR fund (XLF.P) as well, where the March $12 and $11 strikes were active, dominated by spread trading.

The common pattern in those ETFs seemed to be bearish buying of slightly higher strike puts versus the selling of lower strike puts in the March expiration in what seemed to be an adjustment of hedges as U.S. stocks rose.

"One strategist across multiple sector ETFS appears to have bought March out-of-the-money puts to hedge potential exposure in the first quarter of 2012," said Joe Cusick, senior market analyst at brokerage optionsXpress in Chicago.

The put buying seem to reflect skepticism that the recent rally in U.S. stocks will end and that most sectors will be lower in March compared to where they are trading now, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.

"Wall Street has enjoyed one of their best weeks in years. Many investors are willing to weather a small down move from here but do not want to be left holding the bag in case of a significant pullback in stocks," said TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan. (Reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago)