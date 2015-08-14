(Adds Ethan Allen comment)
Aug 14 Activist investor Sandell Asset
Management Corp said Ethan Allen Interiors Inc should
consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetizing
its real estate holdings.
Sandell, which owns about 5.5 percent of the furniture
retailer, said the company could be worth about $41 per share
with its real estate fetching about $450 million, or $16 per
share.
Ethan Allen's shares closed up 1.2 percent at $31.39 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
Sandell said it was prepared to nominate a slate of
directors to Ethan Allen's board.
Ethan Allen said in a statement it would postpone the
shareholder meeting to Nov. 24 from Oct. 15, saying it wanted to
give all shareholders an opportunity to submit nominations.
Sandell said earlier in the day that Ethan Allen advanced
its annual shareholder meeting to Oct. 15 from Nov. 17 with an
intention to "subvert the nomination process."
The company's total sales fell nearly 3 percent in the
fourth quarter ended June 30. They grew at a slow pace in the
past two quarters.
Sandell was previously involved in a proxy fight with Bob
Evans Farms Inc, pressuring it to do a sale-leaseback
transaction for its restaurant properties.
There are many interested parties and several ways to help
the company unlock value, Sandell said in a letter to Ethan
Allen Chief Executive Farooq Kathwari.
The options range from a series of sale-leaseback
transactions to the creation of a tax-efficient real estate
investment trust, Sandell said.
Up to Friday's close, Ethan Allen's shares had risen 3.8
percent since Sandell Asset head Tom Sandell said on July 15
that the company was his best idea.
