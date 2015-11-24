(Adds details, background, Ethan Allen statement)

By Michael Flaherty and Ramkumar Iyer

Nov 24 Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said its nominees were not elected to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc's board, dealing a blow to the hedge fund's intense, four-month effort to drive changes at the storied home furniture company.

Sandell - the eighth-largest investor in Ethan Allen, with a 4.8 percent stake - has been pushing Ethan Allen to consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetizing its real estate holdings.

Tuesday's early results hand a victory to Ethan Allen's long time CEO, Farooq Kathwari, who has led the company in that role since 1987. Kathwari and his management team endured a bruising campaign, where Sandell took aim at what it said was the company's entrenched board of directors, poor corporate governance and lackluster stock performance.

Ethan Allen said on Tuesday that investors' decision to vote for all of its director nominees underscored the "confidence our stockholders have in our transformation strategy and vision for growth..."

Company management teams have increasingly decided to quickly settle with activists rather than throw up their defense mechanisms. The trend has been particularly prevalent from companies withstanding advances from large activist funds.

But Ethan Allen decided to hold firm against Sandell, a successful and experienced activist fund though not a so called "large cap" firm, holding around $1 billion under management.

After formally launching its campaign in August, Sandell nominated six candidates to be elected at Ethan Allen's Nov. 24 annual meeting.

"We are disappointed that the preliminary results indicate that our nominees were not ultimately elected to the" board, Sandell said in a statement. "However, we are encouraged that our involvement has been able to heighten investor awareness regarding a number of troubling governance issues."

The activist investor said that its Ethan Allen campaign led to several changes at the furniture company, including the replacement of two board directors, and the elimination of a certain corporate governance provision seen as unfriendly to shareholders.

"Going forward, Sandell intends to maintain an intense level of scrutiny on Ethan Allen's operating results," the firm said.

Last year, Sandell won four seats on the board of restaurant operator Bob Evans Farms Inc.

(Editing by Anil D'Silva and Andrew Hay)